BRIEF-Metallic Minerals sees 2017 exploration expenditures to be minimum of $1.1 mln
* Metallic Minerals Corp. provides update on planned 2017 exploration program and recent sample results from Keno-Lightning property in Yukon territory
SAO PAULO Feb 20 Brazil's BMF&Bovespa SA is not worried about the entry of new competitors into the nation's bourse market, Chief Executive Officer Edemir Pinto said at an event.
* Metallic Minerals Corp. provides update on planned 2017 exploration program and recent sample results from Keno-Lightning property in Yukon territory
* Shares rise as much as nearly 117 pct to $11.60 (Adds details, updates shares)
* OneSoft announces warrant exercise by insiders and cancels private placement financing previously announced