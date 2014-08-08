BRIEF-Vittoria Assicurazioni FY net profit jumps to EUR 135.4 mln
* Reported on Wednesday FY net profit of 135.4 million euros ($144.96 million) versus 70.6 million euros a year ago
SAO PAULO Aug 8 BM&FBovespa SA, which runs Brazil's sole listed financial exchange, expects sales, general and administrative expenses at the low end of its target range of 595 million reais to 615 million reais ($258 million to $267 million) for this year, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Sonder said.
Strict expense controls helped BM&FBovespa post second-quarter net income that beat analysts estimates on Thursday. Profit at the São Paulo-based company reached 250.1 million reais, compared with an average estimate of 249 million reais, according to a Reuters poll of seven analysts. ($1 = 2.3029 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Reported on Wednesday FY net profit of 135.4 million euros ($144.96 million) versus 70.6 million euros a year ago
March 16 Hana Financial eighth Special Purpose Acquisition Co :
* Toyota Motor Europe - announces that it will invest a further 240 million STG in its Toyota manufacturing UK car plant in Burnaston, Derbyshire