Dish Network posts surprise addition of pay-TV subscribers
Feb 22 U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp reported that it added pay-TV subscribers in the fourth quarter, while analysts were expecting the company to lose subscribers.
SAO PAULO Nov 6 Brazilian financial exchange operator BM&FBovespa SA posted on Tuesday third-quarter net income of 276.5 million reais ($136 million), compared with 291.9 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.
A Reuters poll with seven analysts predicted that the São Paulo-based company would earn 297.1 million reais in profit in the quarter.
Feb 22 U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp reported that it added pay-TV subscribers in the fourth quarter, while analysts were expecting the company to lose subscribers.
* Tri Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* The New Home Company reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results