BRIEF-Centric Health Q4 shr loss $0.01
* Centric health reports continued strong financial results for fourth quarter of 2016
SAO PAULO Nov 7 Brazil's BM&FBovespa SA , the country's sole listed financial bourse company, posted net income of 281.6 million reais ($122 million), according to a securities filing on Thursday.
The results came in below the average estimate of 291 million reais in a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts.
* Centric health reports continued strong financial results for fourth quarter of 2016
* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017
* priced underwritten secondary public offering of 8.4 million shares of company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share