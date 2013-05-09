BRIEF-Editas Medicine enters into amendment to amended and restated cas9*i license agreement
* Entered into amendment to amended and restated CAS9*I license agreement with Harvard and Broad Institute.
(Corrects to say profit slightly missed, not beat, estimates)
SAO PAULO May 9 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed bourse, earned 267 million reais ($134 million) in net income for the first quarter, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.
Profit at the São Paulo-based company slightly missed the average estimate of 278 million reais in net income on a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Geo Group Inc - Geo intends to use net proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under Geo's revolver portion of its senior credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Great Canadian Gaming announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 results