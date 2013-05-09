(Corrects to say profit slightly missed, not beat, estimates)

SAO PAULO May 9 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed bourse, earned 267 million reais ($134 million) in net income for the first quarter, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Profit at the São Paulo-based company slightly missed the average estimate of 278 million reais in net income on a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gary Hill)