SAO PAULO Aug 9 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed financial exchange, could be faced with lower trading volumes in the third quarter Than in the second, a senior executive said on Friday.

Trading volumes, which in the Bovespa equities segment reached a record high in the April-to-June period, "could be affected," said Eduardo Guardia, senior vice president for products, at an event to discuss second-quarter earnings.