* Lufthansa eyes exclusive talks by month-end-source
* Bmi Heathrow slots seen being sold for about 300 mln stg
* Lufthansa CFO sees binding deal in 2011
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Nov 1 German airline Lufthansa
is set to enter exclusive talks to sell loss-making
carrier bmi by the end of the month, with arch rival IAG
, the owner of British Airways, seen as the
front-runner, sources said on Tuesday.
"The price won't be substantial, it's mainly about cleaning
Lufthansa's balance sheet and getting rid of the debt," one
source close to the sales process told Reuters.
Bmi has been a millstone around Lufthansa's neck and by
putting it up for sale, the company has admitted efforts have
stalled to turn around the unit, which reported losses of 154
million euros ($214.8 million) for the first nine months of
2011.
Lufthansa finance chief Stephan Gemkow said at the group's
third-quarter results last week talks were going on with several
interested parties and that a binding deal could be reached this
year.
The source added there were a handful of bidders, including
IAG and Virgin Atlantic .
While Lufthansa is seeking to sell bmi as a whole, another
source close to the deal said the most likely outcome would be
Lufthansa selling bmi's coveted slots at Heathrow, Europe's
largest airport, to IAG.
IAG, made up of BA and Iberia, would then pass on some of
those slots to Virgin to relieve competition concerns.
"Lufthansa will likely sell bmi's slots for about 300
million pounds max and its stake in (air traffic manager) NATS
and fetch about 400 million pounds in total, so just enough to
recover from the losses accumulated since the bmi acquisition,"
the person said.
With the Heathrow slots sold, smaller players such as Flybe
or Eastern could then look to pick up bmi regional.
While some have queried whether Lufthansa would sell bmi to
arch rival British Airways, thus strengthening the latter's
position at London's Heathrow, one of the sources close to the
deal said Lufthansa's desire to be rid of bmi would come first.
"Lufthansa is losing patience and could finally surrender to
selling to IAG. They really tried hard to avoid giving them such
a strong presence at Heathrow."
One airline industry specialist, who did not want to be
named, said Lufthansa would also be keen to avoid bmi falling
into the clutches of Gulf airline Etihad, which sources say is
teaming up with Virgin for a bid.
"Lufthansa is doing everything in its power to keep the fast
growing Gulf airlines at bay - why should they allow a main
competitor to gain a foothold on Europe's busiest airport in
Heathrow," he said.
($1 = 0.717 Euros)
(Reporting by Philipp Halstrick, Rhys Jones, Peter Maushagen
and Sophie Sassard; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David
Cowell)