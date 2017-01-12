BRIEF-United Bancorp Inc says Q4 earnings per share $0.18
* United Bancorp, Inc. Reports an 11% increase in diluted earnings per share, a forward dividend yield of 3.3% and market value appreciation of 41% for the year ended december 31, 2016
TORONTO/NEW YORK Jan 12 Bank of Montreal has appointed its head of global trading products Luke Seabrook as chief operating officer of its capital markets business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
In an email to staff seen by Reuters, Canada's fourth-biggest bank said the appointment is effective Monday, Jan. 16. The bank has also appointed Kelsey Gunderson and Chris Taves as Managing Director & Co-Heads, Global Trading Products.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Consortium consisting of General Electric Company, UGL-CH2M JV expects to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
* Multi-year partnership with Boston Celtics; co to be team's first jersey patch partner beginning 2017-18 season;partnership terms not disclosed