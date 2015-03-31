By John Tilak
| TORONTO, March 31
TORONTO, March 31 Battered oil prices are
expected to spur mergers and acquisitions in the energy sector
and drive advisory fees for the Bank of Montreal, Chief
Executive William Downe said on Tuesday.
Canada's No. 4 lender, which is not looking at making major
acquisitions at the moment, also expects consumers to step up
spending as the sluggish oil price leaves them with more cash,
he said.
"It's inevitable that there will be some restructurings of
loans that come, but on the other side of that the net will be a
positive," he said in an interview.
"The fact that the cost of heating oil and gasoline to drive
your car is effectively putting $20 a week in the pocket of
every working person in North America, that's net stimulative to
the economy," he said.
A prolonged slump in the price of oil has hit the energy
sector hard, and it prompted the Bank of Canada to cut interest
rates earlier this year.
BMO is looking to take advantage of potential deal activity
in the energy patch as weaker oil prices begin to take a toll on
industry players, Downe told shareholders at BMO's annual
meeting.
"There's going to be a reconfiguration," he said. "We expect
to play a part in advising companies in the sector and we also
expect to be involved in the financing of ventures that result
from this."
The bank itself would be focused on organic growth as it
looks to double its U.S. customer base, he said. BMO has a
significant presence in the U.S. Midwest through its BMO Harris
Bank unit.
"We don't have any acquisition plans at present," Downe said
in the interview.
BMO's acquisitions in recent years include UK-based F&C
Asset Management plc in 2014 and Milwaukee-based Marshall &
Ilsley Corp in 2011.
Last month, the lender posted a first-quarter profit that
missed expectations, hurt by the impact of declining long-term
interest rates on its insurance unit and lower investment and
corporate banking revenues.
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by David Gregorio)