April 7 The Bank of Montreal said on Friday that it named Darryl White as chief executive officer of BMO Financial Group, effective Nov. 1.

Current CEO William Downe will step down on Oct. 31, BMO said.

Darryl White is currently chief operating officer, BMO Financial Group.

