Oct 16 BMO Financial Group said on Wednesday it appointed Frank Techar as its new chief operating officer, effective Nov. 1, in a bid to work more efficiently with clients and capitalize on its scale across Canada and the United States.

Techar, who is currently president and chief executive of personal and commercial banking, is a long-time BMO executive and formerly headed the bank's U.S. personal and commercial business, in his position as head of BMO's Chicago-based Harris Bankcorp, which is now known as BMO Harris Bank.

BMO said Techar is assuming overall responsibility for the bank's personal and commercial and wealth businesses, as well as its retail distribution channels. Techar will also be in charge of many aspects of the bank's technology and marketing deployment, as it moves to grow its customer base.