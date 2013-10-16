BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.24
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 16 BMO Financial Group said on Wednesday it appointed Frank Techar as its new chief operating officer, effective Nov. 1, in a bid to work more efficiently with clients and capitalize on its scale across Canada and the United States.
Techar, who is currently president and chief executive of personal and commercial banking, is a long-time BMO executive and formerly headed the bank's U.S. personal and commercial business, in his position as head of BMO's Chicago-based Harris Bankcorp, which is now known as BMO Harris Bank.
BMO said Techar is assuming overall responsibility for the bank's personal and commercial and wealth businesses, as well as its retail distribution channels. Techar will also be in charge of many aspects of the bank's technology and marketing deployment, as it moves to grow its customer base.
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, March 3 The dollar held broad gains on Friday as the risk of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike slugged sovereign bonds and commodities, even managing to sour Wall Street's party as the reality of rising borrowing costs began to sink in.
TOKYO, March 3 Japanese stocks edged down on Friday as investors took profits before the weekend, after hitting a 14-month high the previous day on rising expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike this month.