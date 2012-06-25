Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
TORONTO, June 25 Bank of Montreal is closing 24 U.S. branches as it consolidates its operations following last year's $4.1 billion takeover of Wisconsin lender Marshall & Ilsley, a spokesman said on Monday.
The closures, 17 of which are in Wisconsin, will affect 130 employees and are mostly due to overlap between M&I branches and BMO's existing Harris Bank network, said Jim Kappel, head of media relations at BMO Harris Bank.
One of the closures is not related to the acquisition, he said.
BMO, Canada's No. 4 bank, acquired M&I last July in a deal that doubled its U.S. branch count.
Following the closures, BMO Harris will have 636 branches, said Kappel. BMO's Canadian branch network numbers more than 900, according to the bank.
BMO's shares were down 47 Canadian cents at C$54.78 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
* Berkshire hathaway says its lubrizol specialty chemicals unit took $365 million pretax loss related to q4 disposition of an underperforming business--annual report
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday attacked what he saw as tricks used by U.S. companies to boost earnings and stock prices, but he defended one oft-criticized practice: share buybacks.