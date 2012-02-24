* Job cuts come as banks focus on cost control
* Bank of Montreal to report results next week
TORONTO Feb 24 Bank of Montreal
has cut 60 jobs at its capital markets division, and Canada's
No. 4 bank said staff reductions are due to concerns about
productivity in the current capital markets environment.
"The reductions are part of our focus on productivity and we
would expect to continue to be hiring over the course of the
year as we grow our businesses," said bank spokesman Paul
Deegan, who would not confirm the number of jobs cut.
Canada's banks have vowed to control costs as they deal with
expectations of slowing consumer loan growth and narrow interest
margins.
BMO will kick off the first-quarter results reporting
season for Canadian banks on Tuesday. BMO's fourth-quarter
results to missed analysts' forecasts due to a weak performance
in its capital markets business.
BMO shares were up 9 Canadian cents at C$58.27 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon.
The bank's capital markets division employs around 2,300
people.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting By Cameron French; editing by Peter Galloway)