Feb 2 BMO Real Estate Partners, a unit of Bank
of Montreal, said it appointed Florent Hervé as
European asset manager for its Paris-based team, which opened in
May last year.
Hervé will be responsible for asset and project management
activities on BMO Real Estate Partners' core and value-added
business lines across continental Europe.
Hervé will report directly to Adrien Brion, European
portfolio manager and associate director in BMO Real Estate
Partners' Paris office.
He joins BMO from the asset manager ATREAM, where he was in
charge of closing new acquisitions.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)