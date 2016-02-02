Feb 2 BMO Real Estate Partners, a unit of Bank of Montreal, said it appointed Florent Hervé as European asset manager for its Paris-based team, which opened in May last year.

Hervé will be responsible for asset and project management activities on BMO Real Estate Partners' core and value-added business lines across continental Europe.

Hervé will report directly to Adrien Brion, European portfolio manager and associate director in BMO Real Estate Partners' Paris office.

He joins BMO from the asset manager ATREAM, where he was in charge of closing new acquisitions. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)