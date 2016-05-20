BRIEF-Nippon Sheet Glass: to raise 40 bln yen, issue preferred shares
* to raise 40 billion yen ($355 million) in new class-A share issuance
May 20 BMO Global Asset Management, a unit of BMO Financial Group, appointed Phil Webster portfolio manager for European equities in its Europe, Middle East and Africa team, based in London.
Webster, whose appointment is effective immediately, joins from Aberdeen Asset Management Plc. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* to raise 40 billion yen ($355 million) in new class-A share issuance
TOKYO, Feb 2 Asian shares touched four-month highs while the dollar sagged on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of accelerating rate hikes.
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.