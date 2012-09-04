Sept 4 Bank of Montreal on Tuesday sold $1.7 billion of medium term notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. BMO Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BMO TRANCHE 1 AMT $700 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 09/11/2015 + 47 BPS TYPE FRN ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/11/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 09/11/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH AA-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.4 PCT MATURITY 09/11/2017 TYPE MTN ISS PRICE 99.846 FIRST PAY 03/11/2013 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.432 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/11/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 82 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A