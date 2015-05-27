TORONTO May 27Bank of Montreal,
Canada's fourth-largest lender, reported a higher second-quarter
adjusted profit on Wednesday, driven by growth in its wealth
management and U.S. banking businesses, and raised its quarterly
dividend.
The company said net income for the quarter ended April 30
was C$999 million, or C$1.49 per share, compared with C$1.08
billion, or C$1.60 per share, a year ago. Excluding items,
earnings rose to C$1.71.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.66 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
