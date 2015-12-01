TORONTO Dec 1 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth largest bank, reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by growth in its U.S. personal and commercial banking unit.

Net income for the quarter ended October 31 was C$1.21 billion, or C$1.83 per share, compared with C$1.07 billion, or C$1.56 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2014. Excluding items, earnings were C$1.90 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.74 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak)