UPDATE 2-Samsung tips best quarterly profit in over 3 yrs as chips soar
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
(Adds details on dividend, segments)
TORONTO Dec 1 Bank of Montreal reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, benefiting from growth in its U.S. personal and commercial banking unit, and it increased its quarterly dividend.
The lender, Canada's fourth-largest bank, said it would lift its dividend to 84 Canadian cents per share this quarter, a 2 percent rise from the previous period.
Net income for the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31 was C$1.21 billion, or C$1.83 per share, compared with C$1.07 billion, or C$1.56 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were C$1.90 per share.
Analysts on average had expected C$1.74 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Profit jumped 23 percent in U.S. personal and commercial banking and 27 percent at the capital markets division. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
TOKYO, April 7 Japanese stocks trimmed gains on Friday morning as the yen jumped against the dollar after the United states launched cruise missile strikes against a Syrian airbase.
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.