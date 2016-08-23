BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
TORONTO Aug 23 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest bank, on Tuesday reported a 3 percent increase in third-quarter earnings, benefiting from strong performances from its retail banking and capital markets businesses.
The bank reported earnings per share of C$1.86 for the quarter to July 31. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of C$1.81 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.