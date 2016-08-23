TORONTO Aug 23 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest bank, on Tuesday reported a 3 percent increase in third-quarter earnings, benefiting from strong performances from its retail banking and capital markets businesses.

The bank reported earnings per share of C$1.86 for the quarter to July 31. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of C$1.81 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)