BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals says granted additional time to comply with NASDAQ listing requirement
* Immune Pharmaceuticals granted additional time to comply with NASDAQ listing requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Dec 2 Bank of Montreal reported a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, but increased its dividend by 3 percent as revenue climbed from a year earlier.
Net income at Canada's fourth-largest bank was C$1.07 billion ($941.57 million), or C$1.56 a share, for the fourth quarter ended Oct, 31, compared with C$1.07 billion, or C$1.60 a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings were C$1.63 a share. Analysts had expected C$1.68 a share.
Revenue rose to C$4.34 billion from C$4.138 billion.
The bank increased its quarterly dividend by 2 Canadian cents, or 3 percent, 80 Canadian cents per share.
Net income at its Canadian personal and commercial arm rose 14 percent from a year earlier to C$524 million, as revenue rose 7 percent. At the U.S. division, net income rose $54 million to $152 million.
Net income at its wealth management arm was C$226 million, down from C$311 million a year ago, when the quarter was bolstered by a C$121 million after-tax security gain.
At its capital markets arm, net income fell 12 percent from a year earlier to C$191 million as higher revenue was more than offset by higher expenses and lower loan recoveries.
($1 = 1.1364 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson Editing by W Simon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
* Agios announces MTAP pathway research program as development program and development candidate under master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene