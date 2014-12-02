(Adds results' details)

TORONTO Dec 2 Bank of Montreal reported a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, but increased its dividend by 3 percent as revenue climbed from a year earlier.

Net income at Canada's fourth-largest bank was C$1.07 billion ($941.57 million), or C$1.56 a share, for the fourth quarter ended Oct, 31, compared with C$1.07 billion, or C$1.60 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were C$1.63 a share. Analysts had expected C$1.68 a share.

Revenue rose to C$4.34 billion from C$4.138 billion.

The bank increased its quarterly dividend by 2 Canadian cents, or 3 percent, 80 Canadian cents per share.

Net income at its Canadian personal and commercial arm rose 14 percent from a year earlier to C$524 million, as revenue rose 7 percent. At the U.S. division, net income rose $54 million to $152 million.

Net income at its wealth management arm was C$226 million, down from C$311 million a year ago, when the quarter was bolstered by a C$121 million after-tax security gain.

At its capital markets arm, net income fell 12 percent from a year earlier to C$191 million as higher revenue was more than offset by higher expenses and lower loan recoveries.

($1 = 1.1364 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson Editing by W Simon)