TORONTO Dec 6 Bank of Montreal reported fourth-quarter earnings well ahead of market expectations as Canada's fourth-biggest lender benefited from strong performance by its U.S. personal and commercial business.

Earnings per share rose to C$2.10 for the quarter to Oct. 31 from C$1.90 a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.85, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)