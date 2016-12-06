MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints new Asia Pacific head
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
TORONTO Dec 6 Bank of Montreal reported fourth-quarter earnings well ahead of market expectations as Canada's fourth-biggest lender benefited from strong performance by its U.S. personal and commercial business.
Earnings per share rose to C$2.10 for the quarter to Oct. 31 from C$1.90 a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.85, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)
Jan 25 Qualcomm Inc reported a lower-than-expected 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and defended its licensing model in the face of multiple legal challenges over its alleged "anticompetitive" tactics.
