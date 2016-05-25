BRIEF-Parexel International reports Q2 GAAP earnings $0.41/shr
* Parexel international reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
TORONTO/NEW YORK May 25 Bank of Montreal , Canada's fourth biggest bank, will cut 4 percent of its total workforce as part of cost cutting measures, according to a memo to staff by Chief Executive Bill Downe seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the bank said bad loans to oil and gas companies more than doubled in the latest quarter, and it set aside more funds to cover losses. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
TOKYO, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.