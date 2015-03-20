By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, March 20 Bank of Montreal said
on Friday it is suing four of its former bankers and the bank
they are joining, UBS AG, in a bid to retrieve what
they allege was confidential information the bankers took with
them before resigning.
Last week, UBS poached a U.S. team of 15 oil and gas bankers
from BMO in Houston, Texas, weakening the energy dealmaking
capacity of Canada's fourth-largest bank in the heart of the
U.S. oil and gas industry.
In a suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of Texas, BMO sought a preliminary injunction to force
the bankers - Miles Redfield, David Edwards, Robin Gaines and
Justin Colby - to return what it said was the confidential
information that was taken or retained by them before their
departure.
BMO is seeking to prevent the bankers named from disclosing
any of this information and stop them from contacting or wooing
BMO's clients.
A spokeswoman for UBS declined to comment on the matter. The
four bankers could not immediately be reached for comment.
BMO is also asking the court to order the bankers to
preserve electronic evidence and allow for forensic imaging of
computers, tablets, and mobile devices that they own.
The lawsuit is in support of an arbitration process BMO is
pursuing against UBS and the four bankers before the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), BMO said.
The team of bankers that left BMO were part of a specialist
group dubbed Acquisitions & Divestitures. This team carried out
the complex engineering and technical research needed to value
oil and gas deposits far beneath the Earth's surface.
The team was led by Redfield, who sources last week told
Reuters, is now set to take on a senior role at UBS.
A source familiar with the situation said on Friday that the
majority of the bankers, who departed BMO are in fairly junior
roles, with only three, or four in senior client-facing roles.
The suit is No: 4:15-cv-00723 in the Houston Division of the
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
