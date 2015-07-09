BRIEF-Intel raises quarterly dividend by 5 pct
Intel corp - board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2725 cents per share
July 9 BMO Financial Group named David Sloper head of product management for its asset management business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Sloper will replace Martin Smith and also join the management committee.
He has 30 years of investment and fixed income experience, over half of which has been at the Bank of Montreal. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy)
* Ford Motor Co - expect total company adjusted pre-tax profit to be about $9 billion in 2017