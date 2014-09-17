Sept 17 BMO Financial Group said it
appointed Darrel Hackett president of its wealth management
unit, BMO Private Bank U.S.
Hackett, who has been with BMO since 2004, will be
responsible for the performance, strategy and delivery of BMO
Private Bank U.S.
He will also be responsible for the development of new
products and solutions for all business segments within the
private bank, the company said.
Before joining BMO, Hackett was a management consultant at
McKinsey & Co in Chicago. He also held various management roles
at General Electric Co.
