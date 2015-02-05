February 5 bmp media investors AG :
* Said on Wednesday Executive Board and Supervisory Board
resolved to propose change in company's business purpose to
shareholders at General Stockholders' Meeting on June 17
* Said reason for this decision was current interpretation
of the German Investment Code by the German Federal Financial
Supervisory Authority
* Said planned to submit amendment to governing charter with
regard to business purpose of bmp media investors AG to General
Stockholders' Meeting for decision
* Said not only intends to avoid incalculable risks arising
from different interpretations of KAGB, but are also convinced
that reorganisation as operating industrial holding company will
sustainably increase company's stock market value
