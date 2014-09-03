Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
Sept 3 bmp media investors AG : * Says bmp holding muchasa concludes another round of financing and becomes
sleepz GmbH * Says increased its share in sleepz from 13.5% to 16.1% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
DUBAI, March 19 The ruler of the emirate of Dubai on Sunday appointed Abdulla al-Habbai as chairman of Dubai Holding, the ruler's investment vehicle and a major force in developing the Dubai economy, the Dubai Media Office said on its Twitter account.
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago