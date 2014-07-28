Polish c.bank says inflation likely to stay below target by 2019
WARSAW, March 13 Poland's central bank said in its new inflation report released on Monday that inflation will likely stay below the bank's target of 2.5 percent until 2019.
July 28 bmp media investors AG : * Says H1 net loss of EUR 130,000 (previous year: EUR -469,000) * Says H1 revenue came to EUR 25,000 (previous year: EUR 0.4 million) * Says net asset value amounted to EUR 20.0 million as at 30 June 2014
(previous year: EUR 16.5 mln) * Says anticipates at least two exits, a net profit for FY 2014 and a
significant rise in net asset value
DUBAI, March 13 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly soft in early trade on Monday as crude oil prices languished near three-month lows, but strength in Dubai's Shuaa Capital and GFH Financial supported that bourse.
* OGM approves capital boosting subordinate loan of $50 million from Arab International Bank for 5 years