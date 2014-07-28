July 28 bmp media investors AG : * Says H1 net loss of EUR 130,000 (previous year: EUR -469,000) * Says H1 revenue came to EUR 25,000 (previous year: EUR 0.4 million) * Says net asset value amounted to EUR 20.0 million as at 30 June 2014

(previous year: EUR 16.5 mln) * Says anticipates at least two exits, a net profit for FY 2014 and a

significant rise in net asset value * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage