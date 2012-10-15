MILAN Oct 15 Italy's third-largest lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday it had put back its third-quarter results by one day to November 13.

"Monte Paschi's interim results as at 30 September 2012 will be reviewed by the bank's board of directors in its meeting of 13 November 2012 and not on 12 November," it said in a statement. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)