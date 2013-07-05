BRIEF-Infor Acquisition says no longer pursuing deal that was subject to LOI
* No longer pursuing a transaction that was previously subject to a letter of intent
MILAN, July 5 The controlling shareholder of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said Friday it wants to ask for damages against the lender's former managers and two foreign banks over loss-making derivative trades that brought it close to collapse.
The bank has already started legal proceedings. It is seeking 1.2 billion euros in damages from two former executives and investment banks Nomura and Deutsche Bank over two 2008-09 trades it says were designed to conceal losses.
The foundation that controls the lender said it supports the bank's decision to start legal proceedings.
Nomura and Deutsche Bank were not immediately reachable for comment.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
* No longer pursuing a transaction that was previously subject to a letter of intent
March 9 American International Group Inc said on Thursday its Chief Executive Peter Hancock will step down, a decision he made after poor financial performance frustrated shareholders and the insurer's board of directors.
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, March 9 One of two current members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission raised questions on Thursday for companies like Snap Inc that offer shareholders unequal voting rights, saying the agency should "focus on how some innovations may prove detrimental to investors."