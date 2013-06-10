BRIEF-Magellan Financial says as at 28 Feb, total FUM was A$46.75 bln
* As at 28 feb 2017, total FUM A$46.75 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 10 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi shares were suspended limit down in Milan on Monday, on an analyst "sell" recommendation, and other bank shares were sharply lower.
At 1423 GMT, Monte dei Paschi shares were down 4 percent at 0.22 euros.
Intesa Sanpaolo shares were down 3.57 percent, and UniCredit shares were down 2.2 percent.
Two traders said that a "sell" report from Societe Generale triggered the sell-off. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, Blaise Robinson, Sudip Kar-Gupta, and Elisa Anzolin, editing by Francesca Landini)
* Metlife confirms first quarter 2017 preferred stock dividend
* CVB Financial Corp announces receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals for acquisition of Valley Commerce Bancorp and Valley Business Bank