* Melanoma treatment Yervoy costs around 80,000 pounds a
patient
* NICE says costs too high, longer-term benefits not clear
enough
* Cost watchdog says draft guidance subject to appeal,
revision
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Oct 14 Bristol-Myers Squibb's
Yervoy -- the first drug to help patients with advanced melanoma
live longer -- is not cost effective for use in the
taxpayer-funded National Health Service (NHS), Britain's health
costs watchdog said on Friday.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence
(NICE) said Yervoy, or ipilimumab -- which costs an average of
around 20,000 pounds ($31,550) per dose and is given in
four-dose courses -- could not be recommended because its
longer-term benefits were not clear enough.
"We need to be sure that new treatments provide sufficient
benefits to patients to justify the significant cost the NHS is
being asked to pay," NICE's chief executive Andrew Dillon said
in a statement.
He said BMS may want to "consider whether it wishes to
reduce the acquisition cost to the NHS of the drug", since
Yervoy costs around 80,000 pounds ($126,000) per patient whether
the treatment is effective for them or not.
Advanced melanoma, a type of skin cancer, can quickly spread
from the skin to internal organs, such as the brain. Yervoy is
the first approved therapy to clearly demonstrate that patients
with metastatic melanoma live longer.
The treatment was approved by drugs regulators in the United
States in March and was in May recommended for approval in
Europe by the European Medicines Agency.
But Dillon said NICE was not convinced by the data BMS
submitted.
He said the key numbers came from a trial which did not
compare Yervoy with the drugs currently used to treat people
with advanced or metastatic melanoma, although he added that
"the results did show the drug could potentially be very
effective for a small percentage of patients".
"However, the follow up from the trial was too short to
determine how long this effect would last," he said.
"Clinical specialists also told the independent appraisal
committee that only around 30 percent of people treated with
ipilimumab would have improved survival, with only 10 percent
potentially experiencing long-term benefits," he added.
The drug is also linked with a number of adverse reactions
including diarrhoea, rash, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, decreased
appetite, and abdominal pain, Dillon said.
"The committee considered all these factors and concluded
that ... ipilimumab could not be considered a cost effective use
of NHS resources," he said.
NICE said this decision was initial draft guidance and would
be open for consultation -- including input from the
manufacturer, healthcare professionals and members of the public
-- before being issued to the NHS.
According to Thomson Reuters Pharma data, market analysts
see worldwide sales of Yervoy reaching $1.46 billion in 2016.
($1 = 0.634 British Pounds)
