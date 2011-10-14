FRANKFURT Oct 14 The metallic black BMW 335i convertible in Stefan Nikles's garage is hardly three years old, comes complete with an M sports package and already he's looking to replace it with the next generation of Series 3 cars which BMW plans to unveil later on Friday.

The 43-year old head of a personnel agency in Rastatt fondly recalls picking up the 335i from the dealer in 2008 and driving off on a road trip through Switzerland to the Italian Riviera and the Cote d'Azur in France to park up in front of Monte Carlo's famous casino on a warm sunny day.

"That feeling of driving with the top down in May all the way along the Mediterranean coast, it was simply a dream," said Nikles, who bought his first BMW 20 years ago and has been a customer ever since.

"I'm already interested now about when the new 3 Series will go on sale, definitely. I'll likely trade mine in for another cabrio with a 3.5 litre engine ... or maybe even an M3," he said, referring to the high performance street racing version that retails in Germany for over 75,000 euros ($103,000).

Devoted fans like himself won't have to wait much longer. Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer will pull the wraps off the sixth-generation 3 Series at BMW's headquarters in Munich on Friday in an event that will be broadcast live over the internet, with the new cars set to go on sale early next year.

The new cars, which according to media reports are expected to be slightly bigger than their predecessors, will prove crucual in fending off BMW's arch-rivals, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz (DAIGn.DE) and Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Audi, since every third BMW sold worldwide is a 3 Series.

Nick Margetts, managing director in Germany for automotive market researcher JATO Dynamics, reckons there is a 3 Series for every kind of driver and it's this sheer versatility that makes it appealing to people from all walks of life, while at the same time not being seen as ordinary.

"The 3 Series does it all. It's available in the most body styles and it's got a really huge range of engines, so you can do economy with it, you can do luxury with it, you can do crazy sport with it -- people still line up to get an M3," he said.

The saloon version alone is the single most widely bought vehicle for the group, nearly matching the annual sales of the entire Mini brand line last year.

This dependence on steady, reliable demand for the 3 Series also poses a significant risk to a company that puts a lot of weight on a diversity and balance in its revenue base, at least when it comes to the carmaker's geographical sales footprint.

As a result, the 3 Series never got a radical makeover in design as did some other cars that emerged from the studio of ex-design chief Chris Bangle, such as the infamous "Bangle Butt" Series 7 or the interplay of concave and convex panels that formed his "flame surfacing".

"You can't say about any of the 3 Series generations 'my god, that really was ugly' or 'they got that wrong'. There never was a cataclysmic mistake with it," said Margett.

"It's iconic in a way that its direct competitors in the segment never have been. BMW will play around the edges a bit but it is far too important a car to experiment with."

DESIGNING FOR PROFIT

Instead, BMW is focussing on cutting material and production costs by sharing a lot of the innards common to the smaller rear-wheel drive 1 Series.

Barclays Capital estimates the engineering cost savings built into the new 3 Series will lead to an additional operating profit of 1.4 billion euros annually.

First of all, however, the model changeover will cost BMW a chunk of money. Management said in August that quarterly margins will shrink compared with those of the second quarter as cash incentives for the run-out of the current 3 Series as well as launch costs for the new one total half a billion euros.

Always comparing BMW with the competition, Nikles said an Audi A4 may end up in the corporate car park in Rastatt but privately he will stick to the higher-end 3 Series cabrios.

"For someone who drives over 80 percent of the time on his own, it's perfect for me. I had a larger 5 Series when the kids were still at home since it had airbags for the back seats, but I went back to the 3 Series now since its sportier, more agile and just incredibly fun," he said.

"The 3.5 litre petrol version can accelerate unbelievably fast, and yet you can stop on a dime even at 220-240 km/h. So the whole time you feel absolutely safe in it because you're always in control of the car." ($1=0.730 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)