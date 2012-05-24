FRANKFURT May 24 BMW, the world's
biggest premium carmaker, plans to appeal a fine from the Swiss
Competition Commission amounting to 156 million Swiss franc
($163 million) within the legal deadline of one month.
"We categorically reject the accusations, the argumentation
and the amount of the fine," said a spokeswoman for the company,
adding that BMW adhered to all laws governing both Switzerland
and the European Economic Area.
"We have one month to consider a possible appeal, but the
decision has already been made that we will take this to the
next higher level of jurisdiction," she said, clarifying that
this would be the second highest court in the country.
($1 = 0.9545 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)