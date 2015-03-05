FRANKFURT, March 5 German carmaker BMW
said on Thursday its talks with technology giant Apple
did not involve developing or building a car, denying a German
magazine report.
Auto Motor und Sport said in its March 4 edition that the
two firms were discussing possibilities for cooperating on the
development of a passenger car.
Apple was impressed with BMW's carbon-fibre electric cars,
the magazine said, citing a "high ranking BMW manager."
The BMW spokesman said: "We are in regular talks with
companies from the IT and telecommunications sector, including
Apple, concerning topics like connected vehicles. Developing or
building a car is not a topic of these discussions."
An Apple spokesman said the company did not comment on
rumour or speculation.
Auto Motor und Sport said Apple cars could be sold in Apple
stores and serviced at BMW dealerships.
Among the issues that needed to be resolved was whether BMW
would allow Apple to develop an operating system for its i3
model, a step that would require BMW to reveal details of its
own vehicle software to the technology giant, the magazine said.
Last month, a source told Reuters that Apple was looking
beyond mobile devices to learn how to make a self-driving
electric car, and was talking to experts at carmakers and
automotive suppliers.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Eric Auchard; Editing by Mark
Potter)