FRANKFURT, Sept 14 BMW's new chief
executive Harald Krueger is open to exploring deeper
partnerships with software and computer companies such as Apple
, according to German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
BMW has realised next-generation vehicles cannot be built
without more input from telecoms and software experts while
Apple has been studying how to make a self-driving electric car.
New CEO Krueger is honing BMW's strategy.
Last year, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook went to BMW's
headquarters and senior Apple executives toured the carmaker's
Leipzig factory to learn how it manufactures the i3 electric
car, two sources told Reuters.
The dialogue between Apple and BMW was interrupted by a
leadership change at BMW. In one of his first interviews as
chief executive, Krueger said he too supports the idea of
exploring partnerships with tech firms.
"Fundamentally, both partners need to profit from the
cooperation, otherwise it will not last. And both companies need
to share the same principles, for example with regard to data
security," Krueger is quoted as saying in Monday's Sueddeutsche.
Upon being asked whether BMW had explored manufacturing a
car together with Apple, and whether he still sees the company
as a potential partner, Krueger said: "Let me answer in general
terms. There is something which makes BMW Group and Apple very
similar. Both are companies with strong brands."
Besides the BMW leadership change, the dialogue between the
two companies was also interrupted last year because Apple
appeared to want to explore developing a passenger car on its
own, one of the sources said.
Also, BMW is being cautious about sharing its manufacturing
know-how because it wants to avoid becoming just a supplier to a
software or Internet giant.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by David Clarke)