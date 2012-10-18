FRANKFURT Oct 18 BMW plans to invest in a new assembly plant in Brazil, tapping into the growing market for luxury cars in Latin America's largest economy, finance chief Friedrich Eichiner told Reuters.

"We are on track and will now submit an investment plan with the Brazilian government," he said in comments emailed on Thursday, declining to provide details on the size of the investment pending the conclusion of negotiations with the government.

The decision ends months of uncertainty that company sources said were first triggered after the federal government in Brasilia began propping up additional barriers to trade that threatened to render BMW's investment plans unprofitable.

Currently the plans entail building the site either in the province of Sao Paolo or Santa Catarina.

The German luxury carmaker first announced plans to examine local production in Brazil back in March 2011. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger and Christiaan Hetzner, writing by Edward Taylor)