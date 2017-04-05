LONDON, April 5 British workers at BMW
will hold eight strikes over the next few weeks to oppose plans
by the carmaker to close their final salary pensions, beginning
with a walkout at the firm's Mini plant and engine facility,
Britain's biggest union said.
A total of 93 percent of employees who are members of the
Unite union backed strike action last week and up to 3,500
workers at four sites could take part in the action which
includes working to rule and a ban on overtime.
Unite said on Wednesday the first strike would take place on
April 19 at the German automaker's Hams Hall engine facility
near Birmingham, the Mini plant in Oxford and a site in Swindon
which makes pressings and parts such as doors and bonnets for
the compact car.
In Britain, BMW builds over 210,000 Minis a year in central
England, nearly 4,000 luxury Rolls-Royce models at Goodwood in
the south and over 250,000 engines at Hams Hall.
BMW, which plans to close two final salary pension schemes
and move all staff to a less generous scheme which new starters
have been part of since 2014, has said it wants to act now to
secure the long-term viability of its pensions.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)