* BMW seeks to cut vehicle weight with new materials
* Says high cost of carbon fibre limits use
* Bets on mixing materials to make lighter, more efficient
cars
By Edward Taylor and Alexandria Sage
LANDSHUT, Germany Oct 27 German auto maker BMW
Group is limiting its use of costly but lightweight
carbon fibre and turning to cheaper lightweight materials for
its biggest selling cars to keep profit margins high.
Lighter cars consume less fuel or if they are
battery-powered can drive for longer on a full charge, vital
attributes for manufacturers seeking to score points with
consumers and regulators.
After investing heavily in carbon fibre, which is stiffer and
lighter than aluminium, BMW is now faced with tough choices on
how to build its cars more profitably, as competitors close in
with their own electric car offerings.
"The main equation is how much cost do I spend for a
kilogram reduction in weight. It is not about one material it is
about the combination of materials," Oliver Zipse, BMW's board
member responsible for manufacturing, said at the opening of a
new 20 million euro high-tech research facility specialising in
lightweight materials.
The lighter you can make an electric car, the less you need
a large battery to power it, saving costs. Batteries are the
most expensive part of electric vehicles, which remain an
unprofitable segment in the auto industry.
After launching two cars which made heavy use of carbon
fibre including the i3 city car and the i8 hybrid in 2013, BMW's
new 5-series, presented earlier this month, does not use the
material for major components.
Sales of BMW's i3 electric car have failed to take off,
analysts say, in part because of the extensive use of carbon
fibre, which has made the vehicle expensive. It costs around
45,000 euros.
The BMW i8's passenger cell is made of carbon fibre
reinforced plastic, a manufacturing technique which involves
bonding carbon fibres to make components which would otherwise
have been made using conventional welding and stamping methods
if they had been made of metal.
Carbon fibre costs around 16 euros per kilo, compared with
less than a euro for a kilo of common steel, according to
consultants at Frost & Sullivan.
BMW is under pressure to raise its game now German rivals
Daimler AG, parent company of Mercedes-Benz and
Volkswagen AG, which owns Audi, as well as Tesla
Motors Inc in the United States have outlined
aggressive plans to court affluent buyers - and satisfy
regulators' demands - with new electric cars.
BMW said last month it would expand its electric offerings
with all-electric versions of Mini, and its BMW X3 compact sport
utility vehicle, for 2019 and 2020, respectively.
Zipse declined to comment on whether future BMW and Mini
vehicles will make extensive use of composite materials. BMW
Chief Executive Harald Krueger was more direct, effectively
ruling it out for smaller low margin cars.
"The material is still too expensive and for smaller
segments and smaller vehicles it can be not competitive,"
Krueger said at an event in Los Angeles earlier this month.
Advances in battery technology have improved vehicle
operating range by about 50 percent since 2013, taking some
pressure off the need to use ultra expensive lightweight
materials in manufacturing.
After investing between 1.5-2 billion euros to develop
carbon-fibre based hybrid and electric cars, BMW is now working
hard to develop "hybrid" methods, which combine carbon with
other materials like steel and aluminium.
BMW's past investment in carbon fibre will be a great help,
said Jochen Kopp, who specialises in product and process
planning for carbon fibre reinforced plastics.
The Munich-based carmaker now has a two year lead on rivals
in terms of carbon fibre mass production know-how, he said.
"It takes time to learn how it behaves in manufacturing, how
it reacts to being bonded to other materials. This has
implications for tooling, purchasing and manufacturing. We
understand the complete development chain," Kopp said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)