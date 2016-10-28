(Fixes garble, paragraph 1)
By Edward Taylor and Alexandria Sage
LANDSHUT, Germany Oct 27 German auto maker BMW
Group is limiting its use of costly carbon fibre and
turning to cheaper lightweight materials such as aluminium and
steel for its biggest selling cars to keep profit margins high.
Lighter cars consume less fuel or if they are
battery-powered can drive for longer on a full charge, vital
attributes for manufacturers seeking to score points with
consumers and regulators.
But there is a trade-off. Although carbon fibre is stiffer
and lighter than aluminium, it is more expensive, and BMW faces
tough choices on how to remain profitable as competitors close
in with their own lightweight electric car offerings.
BMW is now combining carbon fibre with other lightweight
materials to shave weight from cars without making them too
expensive.
"The main equation is how much cost do I spend for a
kilogram reduction in weight. It is not about one material it is
about the combination of materials," Oliver Zipse, BMW's board
member responsible for manufacturing, said at the opening of a
new 20 million euro high-tech research facility specialising in
lightweight materials.
The lighter you can make an electric car, the less you need
a large battery to power it, saving costs. Batteries are the
most expensive part of electric vehicles, which remain an
unprofitable segment in the auto industry.
After launching two cars which made heavy use of carbon
fibre including the i3 city car and the i8 hybrid in 2013, BMW's
new 5-series, presented earlier this month, does not use the
material for major components.
Sales of BMW's i3 electric car have failed to take off,
analysts say, in part because of the extensive use of carbon
fibre, which has made the vehicle expensive. It costs around
45,000 euros.
Competitors such as Tesla are planning to launch
models for around $35,000, and have received up to 400,000
pre-orders for these more affordable vehicles.
BMW is now working on ways to further reduce the costs of
incorporating carbon components into mass production and is
making good progress, Zipse said.
Carbon fibre, which needs to be bonded and glued together
rather than stamped or welded, costs around 16 euros per kilo,
compared with less than a euro for a kilo of common steel,
according to consultants at Frost & Sullivan.
The costs of carbon fibre are expected to come down as its
use becomes more widespread in industries such as aircraft
manufacturing, Boston Consulting Group said. If luxury cars use
only 1 percent of carbon fibre, the market for automotive
components could grow from about $250 million to around $3
billion in the next 10 years.
Several carmakers have entered technology cooperation deals
with specialist companies to push advances in carbon
manufacturing. BMW has a cooperation deal with SGL Carbon
, General Motors with Teijin, and Audi
with Voith and Daimler with Japan's Toray Industries
.
BMW already makes some components for its new 7 series out
of carbon. But this is only possible because it is a high margin
model.
BMW is under pressure to raise its game as German rivals
Daimler AG, parent company of Mercedes-Benz and
Volkswagen AG, which owns Audi, as well as Tesla
Motors Inc in the United States have outlined
aggressive plans to court affluent buyers with new electric
cars.
BMW said last month it would expand its electric offerings
with all-electric versions of the Mini and its BMW X3 compact
sport utility vehicle in 2019 and 2020, respectively.
Zipse declined to comment on whether future BMW and Mini
vehicles will make extensive use of composite materials. BMW
Chief Executive Harald Krueger was more direct, effectively
ruling it out for smaller low margin cars.
"The material is still too expensive and for smaller
segments and smaller vehicles it can be not competitive,"
Krueger said at an event in Los Angeles earlier this month.
Advances in battery technology have improved vehicle
operating range by about 50 percent since 2013, taking some
pressure off the need to use ultra expensive lightweight
materials in manufacturing.
After investing between 1.5-2 billion euros to develop
carbon-fibre based hybrid and electric cars, BMW is now working
hard to develop "hybrid" methods, which combine carbon with
other materials like steel and aluminium.
BMW's past investment in carbon fibre will be a great help,
said Jochen Kopp, who specialises in product and process
planning for carbon fibre reinforced plastics.
The Munich-based carmaker now has a two year lead on rivals
in terms of carbon fibre mass production know-how, he said.
"It takes time to learn how it behaves in manufacturing, how
it reacts to being bonded to other materials. This has
implications for tooling, purchasing and manufacturing. We
understand the complete development chain," Kopp said.
