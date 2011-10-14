MUNICH Oct 14 German luxury carmaker BMW is better prepared this time around for any crisis, but is not expecting a recession, its chief executive said on Friday.

Norbert Reithofer, speaking after the luxury carmaker debuted the sixth-generation of its 3 Series saloon, confirmed he expected October to be a good month for sales.

Every third BMW vehicle sold worldwide is a 3 Series. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; writing by Victoria Bryan)