FRANKFURT Jan 9 BMW's chief executive expects the carmaker to grow faster than the overall market this year, which has started off with a strong order book, he told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Monday.

"We're starting 2012 with a very good order book and very young model range ... this should provide some momentum," Norbert Reithofer said.

Reithofer said he was "very optimistic about the U.S. market's growth prospects" and that he expected it to return to pre-crisis levels in the future.

BMW on Monday said it sold 1.67 million vehicles in 2011 at group level, a 14.2 percent rise compared with the previous year and its best sales result ever. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing)