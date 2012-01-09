FRANKFURT Jan 9 BMW's chief
executive expects the carmaker to grow faster than the overall
market this year, which has started off with a strong order
book, he told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published
on Monday.
"We're starting 2012 with a very good order book and very
young model range ... this should provide some momentum,"
Norbert Reithofer said.
Reithofer said he was "very optimistic about the U.S.
market's growth prospects" and that he expected it to return to
pre-crisis levels in the future.
BMW on Monday said it sold 1.67 million vehicles in 2011 at
group level, a 14.2 percent rise compared with the previous year
and its best sales result ever.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing)