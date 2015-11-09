FRANKFURT Nov 9 BMW named Olaf Kastner to oversee the German carmaker's business in China, where it has been losing some ground to rival Mercedes in recent months.

Kastner will take over the job on Dec. 1, replacing Karsten Engel, who is returning to Germany, BMW said on Monday.

Kastner was previously head of the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture, which makes vehicles for BMW and its Chinese partner Brilliance China Auto Holding. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)