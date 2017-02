BEIJING Jan 13 German luxury car maker BMW AG said it sold 232,586 BMW and Mini cars in China in 2011, up 37.6 percent.

Sales of BMW brands rose 37 percent to 217,068 cars, with Mini sales up 47.7 percent to 15,518, it said in a statement.

In the Greater China area, which also includes Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau, deliveries of BMW and Mini came to 250,658 cars, up 37.2 percent from the previous year.

