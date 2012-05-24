* BMW to immediately boost capacity to 200,000 cars per year

* Sees 300,000 in mid-term, potentially 400,000

* Rival Audi aims to build 700,000 cars by around 2015

FRANKFURT, May 24 The world's largest luxury carmaker, BMW, said it plans to at least triple production in China to 300,000 vehicles.

That will, however, leave it toiling in the wake of rival Audi, which aims to expand production to 700,000 vehicles annually by around 2015..

China's burgeoning affluent class has transformed the global premium car industry by providing a seemingly limitless source of future demand.

As a result, BMW will boost investment in manufacturing capacity by a half to a cumulative 1.5 billion euros ($1.89 billion) together with local joint venture partner Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd..

The latest 500-million euro instalment will help finance the construction of a second plant in Shenyang, a north-eastern Chinese city near the border of North Korea.

That should initially double production to a combined 200,000 vehicles, a third lower than Audi's current output, and to 300,000 in the medium term, excluding additional measures that could further lift this figure.

"Due to our flexible production structure, we will be able to produce up to 400,000 vehicles depending on market development," Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said in a statement on Thursday.

BMW increased sales in China by nearly 38 percent to 233,630 vehicles last year, a growth rate far higher than in its other major markets. Finance chief Friedrich Eichiner earlier forecast further retail growth of 25-30 percent in 2012.

Audi, the luxury brand that belongs to Volkswagen, which grew retail volume in mainland China by 37 percent to 309,888 vehicles last year, can already assemble 300,000 vehicles per year from complete knock-down kits.

Next year, Audi will begin ramping up its new plant in Foshan, southern China, where it will eventually produce 150,000 to 200,000 cars on top of the 500,000 to 550,000 expected for its existing plant in Changchun.

BMW's new plant will allow it to start assembly of the X1 compact sports utility vehicle and, later, a stretch version of its popular 3 Series mid-size saloon in the second half of 2012.

Brilliance and BMW also began ramping up a new engine plant in Shenyang, which will have initial capacity to make 200,000 four-cylinder petrol engines, each with a 2-litre displacement.

($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Hulmes)