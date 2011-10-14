MUNICH Oct 14 German luxury carmaker BMW
downplayed media reports that it was being forced to
start offering large rebates to move cars off dealer lots in
China as appetite for premium cars possibly wanes.
"On the contrary, we do not have to offer any additional
sales support for the new 5 Series in China and some dealers are
actually charging their customers extra," finance chief
Friedrich Eichiner told Reuters on the sidelines of the premiere
of the 3 Series saloon in Munich.
"Our average cost of retail in China is lower than that in
the rest of the world," he added, referring to manufacturers'
incentives.
Eichiner added that he "could not imagine" that the Chinese
luxury car market would do anything but grow in 2012, even if
the high double-digit growth rates seen in recent years is over.
The BMW finance chief added that the model changeover of the
3 Series was not costing the company more than the 500 million
euros ($693 million) cash that BMW forecast during the
presentation of its second quarter results.
($1 = 0.721 Euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)