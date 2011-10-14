MUNICH Oct 14 German luxury carmaker BMW downplayed media reports that it was being forced to start offering large rebates to move cars off dealer lots in China as appetite for premium cars possibly wanes.

"On the contrary, we do not have to offer any additional sales support for the new 5 Series in China and some dealers are actually charging their customers extra," finance chief Friedrich Eichiner told Reuters on the sidelines of the premiere of the 3 Series saloon in Munich.

"Our average cost of retail in China is lower than that in the rest of the world," he added, referring to manufacturers' incentives.

Eichiner added that he "could not imagine" that the Chinese luxury car market would do anything but grow in 2012, even if the high double-digit growth rates seen in recent years is over.

The BMW finance chief added that the model changeover of the 3 Series was not costing the company more than the 500 million euros ($693 million) cash that BMW forecast during the presentation of its second quarter results. ($1 = 0.721 Euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)