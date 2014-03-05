SHANGHAI, March 5 German premium carmaker BMW will recall 10,234 imported cars in China due to software glitches, the country's quality watchdog said on Wednesday.

The carmaker will recall 8,676 7-series sedans produced between March 1, 2004 and July 31, 2008 due to a software glitch that could potentially cause a car to slip downhill when parked on a slope, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of China said in a statement on its website.

BMW will recall a further 1,558 7-series cars made between March 1, 2004 and July 8, 2008 due to a software issue that could cause doors to open when on bumpy roads, the agency said.

BMW will update the software for owners of such vehicles for free, according to the statement.

A BMW spokesman in China declined to comment.

In 2003, a record 5.3 million vehicles, both foreign and local, were recalled in China, up 66 percent from a year earlier.

