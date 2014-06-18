UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, June 18 BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer has hired management consultants McKinsey to help draw up a new round of cost cuts aimed at saving between 3 to 4 billion ($4-5.4 billion) euros a year, Germany's Manager Magazin reported.
Reithofer is disappointed with costs at Mini and the smaller BMW models, the magazine said, citing company sources.
BMW was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7383 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources