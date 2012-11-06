FRANKFURT Nov 6 BMW, the world's largest premium carmaker, posted a third-quarter g ain i n underlying profits that be at ex pectations and reaffirmed it expected to earn more money before tax than ever before this year.

Thanks to rampant demand in China, BMW's single largest market, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 13.8 percent to 2.00 billion euros ($2.56 billion) in the quarter, exceeding the 1.72 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7823 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)